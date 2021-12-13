Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa officially dating? See their loved-up post

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa's steamy new picture is all the internet is talking about! The duo who were rumoured to be dating has seemingly confirmed their relationship with this intimate, steamy post shared by Randhawa on his Instagram account.

In the picture, Nora is seen dressed in a sultry shimmery bralette and a mermaid costume as her bottom. With a blonde wig, she longingly stares into Guru's eyes. Their chemistry in the picture is palpable and fans are beaming with excitement, looking at their loved-up post.

Singer Guru Randhawa was seen wearing an all-white outfit - a crisp white shirt and matching pants. He captioned the picture, saying, "My mermaid rani."

Take a look at the picture:

Earlier, the rumoured couple was spotted at a secluded beach by paps.

The ‘Dilbar’ girl was dressed in a sky blue t-shirt that she tied up in the middle - making it a cropped top that revealed her toned midriff. Nora paired it up with a pair of black shorts. She left her long hair open and opted for a middle-parting. On the other hand, the ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hitmaker wore a stylish black and white beach-themed co-ord set.

On the work front, Guru Randhawa was part of Salman Khan’s recently concluded ‘Da-bangg’ tour. Nora, on the other hand was last seen in ‘Kusu Kusu’ song from John Abraham starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.