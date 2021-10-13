हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

On Durga Ashtami, Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'

If you are actor Sushmita Sen`s fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'.

On Durga Ashtami, Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says &#039;Dugga Dugga&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: If you are actor Sushmita Sen`s fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'.

On Wednesday, Sushmita took to Instagram and wished everyone a happy Durga Ashtami. She also revealed why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'. According to her, the particular prayer invites Maa Durga's strength.

"Happpyyyyyy Durga Ashtami to you & all your loved ones! This prayer is why I often say #duggadugga . It invites the strength of Maa Durga to come reside in the heart...making way for courage to lead, instead of fear! A journey so profound, it embodies the very essence of transformation!! My Pranaam to all the elders and the tightest hug to the rest of you! #livevictorious #duggadugga. I love you guys," she wrote.

Alongside the wishes, Sushmita shared her beautiful selfie.

As per Sushmita's post, it seems like she is avoiding Durga Puja celebrations on a grand scale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushmita SenDurga PujaDurga AshtamiNavratri
Next
Story

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Aryan Khan's bail hearing to continue on Oct 14

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Aryan Khan's drug case hearing, will there be a release?