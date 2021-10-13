On Durga Ashtami, Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'

MUMBAI: If you are actor Sushmita Sen`s fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'.

On Wednesday, Sushmita took to Instagram and wished everyone a happy Durga Ashtami. She also revealed why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'. According to her, the particular prayer invites Maa Durga's strength.

"Happpyyyyyy Durga Ashtami to you & all your loved ones! This prayer is why I often say #duggadugga . It invites the strength of Maa Durga to come reside in the heart...making way for courage to lead, instead of fear! A journey so profound, it embodies the very essence of transformation!! My Pranaam to all the elders and the tightest hug to the rest of you! #livevictorious #duggadugga. I love you guys," she wrote.

Alongside the wishes, Sushmita shared her beautiful selfie.

As per Sushmita's post, it seems like she is avoiding Durga Puja celebrations on a grand scale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.