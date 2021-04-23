Dilip Joshi pens emotional note for late actor Amit Mistry, says 'never thought I would be writing this'

New Delhi: TV actor Dilip Joshi recently took to Instagram to mourn the demise of his friend and colleague Amit Mistry, who died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday (April 22, 2021). The untimely demise of the 'Tenali Rama' actor came as a huge shock to his friends and family. Many celebs also took to social media to pay tribute to the exceptional actor and mourn his death.

Dilip Joshi also took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of him, Amit Mistry, and Sumeet Raghavan. The pictures were from the time when they worked together in the show, 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. The trio looked content in each other's company as they hold hands in one of the pictures.

The 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma' actor penned an emotional note over the loss of his friend and dear colleague.

He wrote, "Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss."

Here's his emotional post:

Famous TV and film actor Amit Mistry died on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

He was a part of many TV shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai - Tantrik, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Bhagwaan Bahaye Inko, Dafa 420, Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir among others.

The actor had also played pivotal roles in films and TV shows such as Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir and was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

May his soul rest in peace!