Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours, wife Saira Banu and Bollywood celebs bid a tearful adieu!

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood icon and doyen of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, at 7.30 am. He was admitted to PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The thespian was accorded full state honours and his last rites saw an ocean of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey.

The 98-year-old actor was battling prolonged age-related health issues and all through this had his wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side.

The mortal remains reached the actor's residence with family members and friends in attendance at 10 am, Wednesday. Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respects to the legend.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others - all mourned Dilip Kumar's demise.

Dilip Kumar's close family friend Faisal Farooqui, tweeted on behalf of the family, briefing everyone about the last rites ceremony. Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian award the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.