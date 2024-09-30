Diljit Dosanjh Says India And Pakistan Is Same For Him; Punjabis Love Everyone

Mumbai: Punjab sensation and pride Diljit Dosanjh is winning hearts and how during his Europe tour. The stat has been living his dream life as she is setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. Diljit has fans across the globe including Pakistanis as well. At one of his concerts, Diljit gifted his pair of shoes to his Pakistani fan and mentioned that India and Pakistan are the same he and Punjabis love everyone. During his Manchester concert he gifted his shoes to a fan and after knowing the identity, he said:” Borders are made by politicians”.

During his Manchester concert, @diljitdosanjh invited a Pakistani fan on stage, gifting her shoes and an autograph, saying, "Politicians draw borders, Punjabis don’t care, Punjabis love everyone." He emphasized that his music transcends India Pakistan divides, with love … pic.twitter.com/Iu6etISXlS September 29, 2024

He further added, "Be it Hindustan or Pakistan, for me, they are both the same. Punjabis love everyone. The borders are created by politicians, but for me, they are all the same. I welcome people from both my country and Pakistan."

ye joker apne ticket bechne ke chakkar mein Aman Chaman Ki Tamasha ka chtiyapa karte rahenge #DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/vAwq6zLGqc — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 30, 2024

Very humble guy #DiljitDosanjh

"Borders To Politicians Ne Banaye Ne" yahi baat kuch panjabi jo apne aap ko soldiers bolte hai nhi samjh paate aur life waste kr dete hai.

Shame on these so called soldiers.

We need more people like you sir @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/G99jBDsFUM September 29, 2024

The entire stadium erupted and cheered louder for Diljit. However, the video has been receiving mixed responses and he is also being trolled for the same. Diljit is one of the most popular personalities from India across the globe.



