DILJIT DOSANJH

Diljit Dosanjh Says India And Pakistan Is Same For Him; Punjabis Love Everyone

Diljit Dosanjh gifts a Pakistani fan a pair of shoes; says India and Pakistani are the same for him.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Diljit Dosanjh Says India And Pakistan Is Same For Him; Punjabis Love Everyone Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Punjab sensation and pride Diljit Dosanjh is winning hearts and how during his Europe tour. The stat has been living his dream life as she is setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. Diljit has fans across the globe including Pakistanis as well. At one of his concerts, Diljit gifted his pair of shoes to his Pakistani fan and mentioned that India and Pakistan are the same he and Punjabis love everyone. During his Manchester concert he gifted his shoes to a fan and after knowing the identity, he said:” Borders are made by politicians”.

He further added, "Be it Hindustan or Pakistan, for me, they are both the same. Punjabis love everyone. The borders are created by politicians, but for me, they are all the same. I welcome people from both my country and Pakistan."

The entire stadium erupted and cheered louder for Diljit. However, the video has been receiving mixed responses and he is also being trolled for the same. Diljit is one of the most popular personalities from India across the globe.


 

