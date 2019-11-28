Disha Patani flaunts fab svelte figure in a bikini, chills by the pool – See pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular and promising generation next stars, Disha Patani is also a famous celebrity on social media. With a 27.6 million fan army following her on Instagram, she easily ranks high on the popularity chart.

Disha is an avid Insta user, who keeps sharing her breathtaking pictures and fitness videos with fans. In her recent post, the gorgeous face is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stunning bikini. Also, she can be seen chilling by the pool.

Check out her black and white picture:

The ravishing beauty is out on a vacation to Bangkok, Thailand with friends. She posted a few Insta stories where she can be seen exploring the city. Disha Patani visited the famous Temple of the Reclining Buddha and Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.