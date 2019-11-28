हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts fab svelte figure in a bikini, chills by the pool – See pic

The ravishing beauty Disha Patani is out on a vacation to Bangkok, Thailand with friends.

Disha Patani flaunts fab svelte figure in a bikini, chills by the pool – See pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular and promising generation next stars, Disha Patani is also a famous celebrity on social media. With a 27.6 million fan army following her on Instagram, she easily ranks high on the popularity chart.

Disha is an avid Insta user, who keeps sharing her breathtaking pictures and fitness videos with fans. In her recent post, the gorgeous face is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stunning bikini. Also, she can be seen chilling by the pool.

Check out her black and white picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The ravishing beauty is out on a vacation to Bangkok, Thailand with friends. She posted a few Insta stories where she can be seen exploring the city. Disha Patani visited the famous Temple of the Reclining Buddha and Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosBangkok
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan have similar work patterns: Rohit Shetty

Must Watch

PT9M39S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 28th November 2019