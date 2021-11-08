हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani impresses rumoured beau Tiger Shroff with her killer 720 kick! - Watch

On Monday (November 8), Disha Patani shared an impressive video of her nailing the 720 kick on Instagram.

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani who is known for her workout videos and brilliant physical prowess has stunned fans once again with her latest 'action' video. In the Instagram video, she was seen performing a 720 kick almost perfectly.

For the unversed, the 720 is a kick that is usually practised in the martial art of Taekwondo. 

She had shared the video on the photo-sharing app on Monday, raising our post-weekend spirits and motivating her fans. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Finally getting there #720kick"

Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff commented on the video and said, "Woah u did it finally, and so clean, amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir".

The 'Radhe' actress's fans also flooded the comment section to cheer on her impressive feat.

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

The stunner will next be seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama ‘KTina’.

