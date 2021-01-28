Disha Patani posts adorable throwback picture with Jackie Chan, details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the internet by storm after she shared a throwback picture with legendary actor Jackie Chan on Thursday (January 28). The actress was celebrating four years of their movie ‘Kung Fu Yoga’.

Taking to Instagram, Disha captioned her post as, “Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga. Love you taguuu.”

Take a look at the throwback picture:

Recalling her 'Kung Fu Yoga' days, Disha posted another throwback picture with Chan and called it "the happiest day" of her life.

Disha starred in Stanley Tong’s directorial ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ in 2017 along with Jackie Chan. The movie also featured Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur among others.

Commenting on her picture with Chan, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Soooooooo cuuuute Deeeshu." Disha is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger. However, the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship.

The ‘Loafer’ actress recently uploaded her new dewy makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel. The video garnered more than one lakh views on YouTube on Wednesday.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. She will next be seen on the big screen with Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’. The movie is set to hit the theatres in Eid 2021. Prabhu Deva’s directorial will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.