Disha Patani shares new dewy makeup tutorial- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani never fails to regale her fans, be it through her pictures or videos. The actress recently took to Instagram to inform her fans about her new makeup tutorial.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared her gorgeous picture and wrote, “Dewy makeup tutorial out now on my youtube channel. Hope you guys enjoy it.”

In her video, Disha explains how to get a dewy no makeup look. The video has already garnered more than one lakh views on YouTube.

Have a look at the teaser and the full video of her dewy makeup tutorial:

The ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ actress follows a massive following on social media. Disha, who is a fitness enthusiast, often shares pictures and videos of her working out. She is also rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. She recently uploaded a new video in which she is seen dancing in a black bikini to Tiger Shroff's new song ‘Casanova’.

Have a look some of her viral posts:

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’, along with Bollywood star Salman Khan. She was last seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam.