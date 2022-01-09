Disha Patani raises HOTNESS bar with bikini pic, Tiger Shroff thinks it's fire

New Delhi: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani recently took the internet by storm with her super hot picture in a stylish pink bikini. The stunning starlet dropped the sultry picture on Sunday (January 9) and it even caught the attention of her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

He commented on the picture with a bunch of fire emojis.

Disha captioned the sizzling picture with a beach emoji. In the picture, Disha was facing her back to the camera and looking on her side. She looked beautiful in a pink bikini and flaunted her toned body.

Take a look at the picture:

Earlier, Disha Patani uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself submerged in water from her Maldives vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The two had reportedly gone to the island nation to ring in New Year’s together. Tiger also shared his hot photos from the Maldives but the two restrained from posting photos with each other.

On the work front, the actress had recently completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Yodha’ opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also has ‘Ek Villian Returns’ in her kitty. The film also features Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’.