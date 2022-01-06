हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani stuns in a shiny pink bink, fans marvel at her glowing skin: PIC

Disha Patani has a whopping 48.2 million followers on Instagram.

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani often breaks the internet with her sultry pictures. The ‘Baaghi’ actress' latest post in a salmon pink satin bikini top is raising the hotness bar! Disha can be seen looking down, with one hand in her hair. The actress is wearing a long gold pendant in the picture. However, it is her crystal clear dew skin that stole maximum attention. The actress simply captioned her post with a pink flower emoji.

Check it out:

Various fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the 29 years old. “Adorable,” wrote one. While another commented, “Hawttt”. A third wrote, “Prettiest mermaid”. Various others dropped in heart, love and fire emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Disha Patani uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself submerged in water from her Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The two had reportedly gone to the island nation to ring in New Year’s together. Tiger also shared his hot photos from the Maldives but the two restrained from posting photos with each other.

On the work front, the actress had recently completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Yodha’ opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also has ‘Ek Villian Returns’ in her kitty. The film also features Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’.

