Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring with throwback bikini pic from Maldives

Credit: Instagram/ @dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has left fans stunned once again with a throwback picture from her vacation in the Maldives. The actress took to social media on Tuesday to share a new picture and expressed how much she missed the beach.

The Maldives islands have become a popular destination among celebrities who escaped the city hustle to enjoy some peace, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The internet has enjoyed some of the best sights of the vacation spot and was also treated to the most stunning pictures of celebrities as they posed in front of the deep blue sea.

In the picture, Disha flaunts her perfect hourglass figure in a white bikini and looks absolutely gorgeous as she soaks in the sun. She got nostalgic and wrote in the caption: “Missing the (beach emoji).”

 

The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and knows how to steal the spotlight by uploading the most stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. She is a fitness enthusiast and keeps fans updated with regular posts.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’, along with Bollywood star Salman Khan. She was last seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam.

 

