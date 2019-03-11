Disha Patani's floral skater dress on dinner date with Tiger Shroff gives major summer vibes—See pics

New Delhi: The generation next stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been clicked hanging out together on multiple occasions. The duo, however, has always been silent on their relationship status in public.

Recently, they were again spotted chilling together at the celeb fav hotspot Bastian in Bandra. Disha got in some summer vibes rocking her floral skater dress while Tiger kept it casual with a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Check out their pics:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Incidentally, besides Disha and Tiger, Bastian also saw newbie Ananya Panday accompanied by family members. Actor Chunky Pandey, Ahaan Panday, Deanne Pandey, Sohail Khan's son amongst various others were seen there.

Meanwhile, coming back to work, both Tiger and Disha are busy with their plum projects in Bollywood. The former has Dharma productions' 'Student Of The Year 2' with Ananya and Tara Sutaria lined up for release this year.

Disha, on the other hand, has got Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which will release on Eid, June 5, 2019. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and brings back Salman and Katrina Kaif's jodi on-screen after 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. It has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Aasif Sheikh to name a few.