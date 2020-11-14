Disha Patani's smouldering bikini pics from beach life in Maldives sets internet on fire!

New Delhi: The tall and talented actress Disha Patani sure knows how to create a flutter online. She posted a few bikini pictures of her fun life from the Maldives, sending fans into a tizzy. sneak peek into Disha's sojourn with the sun, white sand and beach life has already gone viral on the internet.

Wearing a red printed bikini, Disha Patani can be seen soaking the sun. Take a look here:

The stunner enjoys over 40.6 million users on Instagram alone and often her posts break the internet.

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.



