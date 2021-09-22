Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin shocked at Sidharth Shukla's sudden death, pen heartfelt tribute!

New Delhi: After Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal, season 1 winner Divya Agarwal reacted to the untimely death of the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Expressing her shock over it, she stated in her LIVE chat that she got to know about the incident just before her finale performance. She was in utter shock and also said that she thought that post her win she would get appreciated by him. She also shared that it feels ‘unreal’ as she misses him now.

“I was actually waiting for his approval, once I come out. Ho sakta hai Sidharth mujhe bole, ‘Very well played’,” she said.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Post bb ott!! Thank you everyone..”

In the video, she started off by showing gratitude to all her fans for the immense love and support which she got as a contestant on the show.

Later she talked about her experience in the house and also urged her fans not to say anything to her fellow contestants of the show.

Not only Divya, her fellow contestant Neha Bhasin was also in great shock after she got to know about the sudden demise of TV heartthrob.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Sidharth along with Shehnaaz Gill and wrote, “Found out about this heartbreaking news and it just felt like yesterday when I had seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz together in the Bigg Boss house. The first time I saw him, I found him very handsome and their chemistry was something to adore. My heart goes out for Sidharth’s family and for Shehnaaz. Power and strength to his family and close ones.

#ripsidharthshukla #sidnaazforever..”

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2, 2021), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.