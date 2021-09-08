Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s pics from their unreleased song go viral, fans shower love!

New Delhi: While the fans are still dealing with the shocking demise of the TV’s most favourite actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2, the photos of his upcoming song with his best friend Shehnaaz Gill is going viral on social media.

Yes, you read that right!

Their cute jodi hogged all the limelight during their stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 13 where Sidharth was declared as the winner and since then they became a talking point, with fans trending #SidNaaz on social media. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had undeniable chemistry and rapport on the show. The two also stayed in touch after their Bigg Boss stint and were rumoured to be dating in real life.

Post their stint in the show, the couple became inseparable and were seen together in several music videos including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona among others.

Now after several days post the demise, a fashion photographer whose official Instagram page handle is called Photographerovezsayed has shared few pictures from Sidnaaz’s upcoming song and the pictures are going viral on social media.

And now many fan pages are sharing it on their social media.

In the pictures, Sid and Sana are seen twinning in royal blue comfy outfits and are chilling near a beach. Through the pictures, the song looks like a peppy number and would not be a serious one.

The netizens are going gaga over their chemistry and are desperately waiting for their next outing really soon.

Ever since Shehnaaz got to know about Sidharth’s demise, she has been inconsolable. The same has been witnessed when the actress was first time spotted post his time at his last rites journey. Her first appearance post his untimely death has shaken fans, media and friends.

Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable.

Recently, a prayer meet was conducted virtually from the late actor's family home in Mumbai, which was led by the Brahmakumaris for Sidharth as he was quite spiritually inclined, and was a follower of the religious organisation.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.