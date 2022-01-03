Don't scream at me, don't call me buddhi: Neena Gupta's New Year tips to daughter Masaba

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta's daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta, apart from her own resolutions, has gotten a list of New Year's resolutions from mommy dearest and she recently shared them on social media.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a video of her mother Neena stating the three main resolutions she should keep.

She said, "New Year ke liye three tips for my daughter, two, don't scream at me even if I'm wrong, don't call me buddhi ever, And three, as I'm sure many people have taught you, slow and steady wins the race."

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards.

Masaba had started her own fashion label called House of Masaba in 2009.

In 2019, she judged MTV Supermodel of the Year along with Milind Soman and Malaika Arora. In 2020, she debuted on the digital platform with Masaba Masaba - a Netflix Original show on her life journey which received a warm response.

It is written-directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films.

The stunning fashion face is an avid social media user and often styles her mom and classic actress, Neena Gupta, as well