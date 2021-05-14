Eid Mubarak! Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and others wish on Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

New Delhi: The much-awaited Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr festival is being celebrated in India today (May 14, 2021). Saudi Arabia, UAE, North America, which started fasting one day before Indians, celebrated Eid on May 13, 2021, respectively.

On Meethi Eid, not just netizens but several Bollywood celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan among others wished their fans Eid Mubarak in their own style. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic's second deadly wave in the country, celebrations shall remain low key and coronavirus protocol to be followed.

Muslim clerics have urged people to act in accordance with the present times and observe a private Eid this year.

Here's what the celebs wished on social media:

T 3904 - Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pI5chXmMpI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2021

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal. Islamic or Hijri calendar follows lunar movements hence the sighting of the crescent moon is important to mark the beginning of a new month.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims observe fast and increase their prayers and charity to gain piety. On Eid as well, alms are given to the poor and a feast is prepared for friends and family. Eidi, which can both be in the form of money and gifts, is given to children and people younger.