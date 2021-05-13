Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Top 7 songs to include in your festive playlist

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr or ‘meethi Eid’ will be celebrated in India on Friday (May 14) after the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims observe fast from pre-dawn to dusk for the entire month.

Eid, which is an occasion of joy and celebration, is eagerly awaited by Muslims.

This festive season, we bring you the ultimate playlist that you can listen to and enjoy.

Below are our favourite songs and top picks.

Aaqa

This soulful song crooned by maestro Abida Parveen along with talented Ali Sethi reminds us to rely only on Allah for all our worries.

Wohi Khuda Hai

Atif Aslam sung Wohi Khuda Hai will give you both hope and peace of heart, whenever you feel uneasy.

Kun Faya Kun

A R Rahman composed this soulful melody. Singer Mohit Chauhan renders it with utter sincerity, making it an evergreen number.

Noor E Khuda

Noor E Khuda from Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name Is Khan is a gem sung by Adnan Sami which will help you connect with your spiritual side.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja

Who can forget the sufi song Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodha Akbar, which can send a king to trance.

Arziyan

This song was shot at the iconic Jama Masjid during an Eid prayer and has beautiful lyrics and equally enticing music composed by A R Rahman.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

This catchy and melodious number from Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan is beautifully sung by Adnan Sami.

Wishing all are readers Eid Mubarak!