New Delhi: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan spread festival cheer by waving at fans gathered outside their residence in the evening. The two stars extended Eid wishes personally to fans and interacted with them to celebrate together.

In videos shared by ANI, Salman Khan and SRK can be seen in their respective homes, waving at fans who had gathered outside their homes to catch a glimpse of them on this auspicious day. While Salman had greeted his fans from a balcony, Shah Rukh Khan had climbed on the security fences around his home and flaunted his ripped body as he addressed fans.

SRK even took a selfie with his fans, as they cheered on for him.

Watch the viral videos here:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans who gathered outside his residence in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him on Eid.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan greets his fans who gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him on Eid.

Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rahul Dholakia among others also thronged social media to wish their fans.

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual of keeping Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is being celebrated this year on May 3 in India. It is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending on different time zones and moon sightings.