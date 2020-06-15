Ekta Kapoor pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: We will celebrate you everyday

Mumbai: TV Producer Ekta Kapoor who had launched Sushant Singh Rajput in her 2008 TV show `Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil`, paid tribute to the versatile actor by sharing a montage and recalled the memories associated with him.

The 45-year-old filmmaker put out an emotional video that featured the late star with the cast and crew of his debut serial in which he played the second lead. After the 2008 show, Sushant was given the lead role in her Ekta`s other show `Pavitra Rishta.` The show served as a launchpad for Sushant who after playing the role of Manav in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ for three years, moved to films after becoming a household name.

Sharing the video as a tribute to Sushant, Ekta wrote, "All I can share is a Balaji Telefilms tribute to you with few of our pictures! This made me think if we really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know people or do we just judge the ones who don`t follow norms!"

Noting the conversations she had with Sushant, she added, "You never spoke about your next hit but always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA! Odd for an actor! Odd different genius bon voyage! "Ekta then chronicled the journey of Rajput, "From you being spotted at prithvi cafe by the Balaji team for TV to you becoming India`s brightest star you did it all! We will celebrate you everyday! Hope you are with your mom now who you missed so much!."

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence by hanging.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

Earlier actors including Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others expressed grief over the demise of the versatile star.