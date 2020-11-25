Preggers Anita Hassanandani pens down heartfelt note on embracing motherhood, thanks Farah Khan for 'letter'

New Delhi: Television's famous face and mommy to be Anita Hassanandani shared an adorable post flaunting her baby bump by taking motivation from the choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan. She talked about being a mother to her first child in her late 30’s and also went on to celebrate new show 'Story 9 Months Ki' on Sony TV, which dives into the subject of maternity through IVF.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “What if I had given in to the people asking me to become a mother just because I was married? Then I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else. It is so important to understand what women want out of their lives and letting them make their choices! She then goes on saying, “Farah Khan's recent post made me believe that I did the right thing to wait till I was ready. Today, it is nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people's mindsets, and taking their happiness into their own hands.”

Speaking about the show, Story 9 Months Ki, she said, “Story 9 Months Ki is inspiring women with bold and independent characters like Alia, where she chooses to be a single mother through IVF. It is an important decision, and I am glad to see the portrayal of such strong women characters on television. A line that Alia says in the show, Agar pyaar bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh baap ke bina baccha kyu nahi? - really stayed with me and made me think.”

She signed off by saying that “Who are we to judge anyone’s decision... especially a woman’s decision of embracing motherhood, naturally or otherwise! Remember ladies, #ItsAWomansCall!”