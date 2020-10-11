Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first baby, share news with an adorable video

Naggin fame Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Rohit Reddy who is an entrepreneur by profession are expecting their first child. The couple broke the news by sharing a cute and adorable Instagram video in which Anita Hassanandani can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Anita Hassanandani shared the video with heart emoji and wrote Love you @rohitreddygoa with a hashtag #gettingreadyforreddy. The video shows different phases of their relationship starting from friendship to getting married and now expecting a child.

Watch the video here:

Prior to the pregnancy announcement video, Anita had also shared a teasure video on Friday in which she wrote, ''Tune in this Saturday at 4:00 PM on Triller to find out what’s cooking in the Reddy household.''

Wishes from friends and fans started pouring in soon after the video was put up on social media.

Anita and Rohit got married in Goa in 2013. Last year, they participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and were adjudged the runners-up.