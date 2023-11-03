Indian YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who clinched the title of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, continues to make headlines. Not only does he draw massive crowds at fan events and create music videos, but he has also recently acquired property in Gurugram, Haryana.

Elvish Yadav recently offered fans a glimpse of his new house, which is still in the process of being constructed, marking his first visit to the site since his reality show victory.

During his tour, he showcased the living area, which connects to various rooms and features a staircase leading to his own floor. Elvish mentioned that his parents will reside on the ground floor and highlighted the substantial amount of work remaining.

Elvish provided a sneak peek of the kitchen on the ground floor, which is spacious but still under construction, with ongoing cabinet installation. He then walked through his mother's room, displaying the wooden almirahs yet to be finalized, along with a balcony offering picturesque views.

The newly built house boasts a stunning open balcony, where Elvish playfully envisioned sitting with his future wife, enjoying drinks together. Moving on to his floor, attached to the balcony, he showcased several rooms, suggesting that the final result will exude luxury. Elvish's bedroom is sleek, complete with an attached bathroom and wardrobe space for changing, though he mentioned that some spaces lack doors.

In addition to his domestic property, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner unveiled his newly acquired property in Dubai through a video on his official YouTube channel.

This luxurious 4BHK duplex apartment offers guest rooms, a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a generous kitchen, a lavish balcony with an open-terrace view, and an aesthetically pleasing dining area with a wooden table and white chairs. Elvish bought the suave Dubai apartment for a whopping Rs 8 crore.