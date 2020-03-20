हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nysa Devgn

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa's ravishing pics in designer lehenga prove she's a star already!

Nysa can be seen sitting pretty in a gorgeous lehenga by ace designer Neeta Lulla. 

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn-Kajol&#039;s daughter Nysa&#039;s ravishing pics in designer lehenga prove she&#039;s a star already!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstars Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is currently completing her studies in Singapore but is already quite popular on social media. Her pictrues with mommy Kajol often hog the limelight and also when in town, paps on duty manage to get a few clicks too. 

Recently, Nysa was in Mumbai and attended a family wedding. Ace fashion designer Radhika Mehra styled the star kid and shared a few photos of her rocking a traditional Lehenga-choli look. Check out the pictures here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NYSA  Lehenga @neeta_lulla @rizwanssk Earrings @houseofaynat by @tanya_sood @quirk_india Ring @purabpaschim

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) on

Nysa can be seen sitting pretty in a gorgeous lehenga by ace designer Neeta Lulla. The gorgeous Nysa has striking similarities with mommy Kajol's younger days. 

A few days back, Kajol also shared a few pictures of Nysa from her recent photoshoot and she looked pictrue perfect. 

These breathtaking pictures already prove that Nysa is a star and now we are only waiting for her to make a grand Bollywood entry soon. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in February 24, 1999 and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn. 

 

Nysa DevgnKajolAjay Devgnnysa pics
