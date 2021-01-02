हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta raises mercury with steamy monochrome bareback photo, check it out

Setting the internet on fire again, Esha dropped a monochromatic picture of her bareback.

Esha Gupta raises mercury with steamy monochrome bareback photo, check it out
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/egupta

New Delhi: ‘Rustom’ actress Esha Gupta has a penchant for driving the audiences crazy with her bold and beautiful looks. Setting the internet on fire again, Esha dropped a monochromatic picture of her bareback. The post was a farewell to the year 2020.

In the snap, Esha can be seen sitting on a bed, lower half of her body covered in a blanket. Captioning the post, Esha wrote, “We made it through December...Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight. #bye2020”

Have a look at the beauty:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 

Esha relishes a high social media following on Instagram with 5.2 million followers. The ‘Jannat 2’ actress’ Instagram is filled with her drop dead gorgeous images. Esha, who is a fitness enthusiast, frequently posts pictures of her performing yoga.

Check out some of her posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 

On the work front, Esha Gupta last featured as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She has producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala’s 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

