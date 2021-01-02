Esha Gupta raises mercury with steamy monochrome bareback photo, check it out

New Delhi: ‘Rustom’ actress Esha Gupta has a penchant for driving the audiences crazy with her bold and beautiful looks. Setting the internet on fire again, Esha dropped a monochromatic picture of her bareback. The post was a farewell to the year 2020.

In the snap, Esha can be seen sitting on a bed, lower half of her body covered in a blanket. Captioning the post, Esha wrote, “We made it through December...Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight. #bye2020”

Have a look at the beauty:

Esha relishes a high social media following on Instagram with 5.2 million followers. The ‘Jannat 2’ actress’ Instagram is filled with her drop dead gorgeous images. Esha, who is a fitness enthusiast, frequently posts pictures of her performing yoga.

Check out some of her posts:

On the work front, Esha Gupta last featured as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She has producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala’s 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.