Evelyn Sharma buys flat in Mumbai, shares pics on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma is super happy, as she recently moved into her own flat in Mumbai.

Evelyn on Monday took to Instagram and wrote: "I have cut a lot of ribbons in my life... but none has ever been as special as the one to my own home! Thank you, to my 10 years in Bollywood and this incredible journey that enabled me to fulfil this life long dream to buy a beautiful flat, and that too in Mumbai."

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of her dream house.

Congratulating Evelyn on fulfilling her dream, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh commented: "Congratulations my dearest. I am so happy for you. Extremely proud. God bless you and your home."

Actress Sonal Chauhan said that she is so happy and proud of Evelyn.

Evelyn is known for her comic roles in films like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Main Tera Hero". She recently featured in "Saaho".