हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma buys flat in Mumbai, shares pics on Instagram

Actress Evelyn Sharma is super happy, as she recently moved into her own flat in Mumbai.

Evelyn Sharma buys flat in Mumbai, shares pics on Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma is super happy, as she recently moved into her own flat in Mumbai.

Evelyn on Monday took to Instagram and wrote: "I have cut a lot of ribbons in my life... but none has ever been as special as the one to my own home! Thank you, to my 10 years in Bollywood and this incredible journey that enabled me to fulfil this life long dream to buy a beautiful flat, and that too in Mumbai."

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of her dream house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on

Congratulating Evelyn on fulfilling her dream, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh commented: "Congratulations my dearest. I am so happy for you. Extremely proud. God bless you and your home."

Actress Sonal Chauhan said that she is so happy and proud of Evelyn.

Evelyn is known for her comic roles in films like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Main Tera Hero". She recently featured in "Saaho".

 

Tags:
Evelyn SharmaYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Next
Story

26/11 terror attack made me stronger: Chef Hemant Oberoi

Must Watch

PT14M28S

DNA analysis of major crisis of educated jobless