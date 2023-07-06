Evelyn Sharma Welcomes Second Child, Ranbir Kapoor's Co-Star Shares Baby Boy's Photo

New Delhi: Actress Evelyn Sharma, who gained fame for her role in multi-starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', has become a mother for the second time. The actor welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tushaan Bhindi recently.

Evelyn took to social media and shared the good news with her friends and fans. The actress shared a selfie with her munchkin and revealed that they have named him 'Arden'. "Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden," she wrote.

Several celebrities including Elnaaz Norouzi and Elli AvrRam congratulated the new mother via the comments section. Rochelle Rao and wrote, "Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful". Check out her post here:

Actress Evelyn Sharma got married to her long-term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. In June, she had taken to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia. She currently resides in Australia with her husband and daughter - Ava. The actress celebrated her daughter's first birthday in November last year and shared pics and videos from the celebrations with her fans.

While Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia-based surgeon and also entrepreneur, Evelyn is famous for playing side roles in various Bollywood films. She gained fame after she shared the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. She has also been a part of films like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Saaho', 'Nautanki Sala' among others.

Evelyn announced her second pregnancy in January this year i.e. 14 months after welcoming her first child with her husband.

Evelyn Sharma rose to fame after she appeared in a brief role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013). She became known for the party number 'Sunny Sunny' from 'Yaariyan' (2014). Over the years, she went on to appear in films like 'Main Tera Hero' (2014), 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' (2017) and 'Saaho' (2019). She moved to Australia in 2020 and got married in a country-style wedding.