Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kriti Verma Questioned by Enforcement Directorate in Rs 263 Money Laundering Case

NEW DELHI: Another name from the Hindi film industry has surfaced in a money laundering case. As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Kriti Verma, a former Bigg Boss contestant, as her boyfriend is prime accused in a money laundering case. Kriti has done a few reality shows and has appeared in 'Roadies' and 'Bigg Boss Season 12'. As per TOI, she allegedly received funds that have been proceeds of crime in case of fraudulent issuance of a tax refund from the Income Tax department.



According to ED officials, it is a Rs 263-crore money laundering case wherein one of the key accused in the case, Bhushan Patil, is in a relationship with her. Kriti has been called for questioning multiple times by the ED officials in the case.



In 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a senior tax assistant with the I-T department, Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, and Patil among others, for fraudulent issuance of tax refunds. Following this the ED took up the investigation of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR. The ED began investigations under the PMLA based upon an FIR registered by the CBI in Delhi based on a complaint about bogus issuance of refunds for the assessment years 2007-08 and 2008-09, said News18.



The report stated that there was bogus issuance of refunds for the assessment years 2007-08 and 2008-09. The prime accused Adhikari had access to RSA Tokens and login credentials of his supervisory authorities and officers to orchestrate the fraud. The funds from this fraud were later transferred to the bank account of Patil, and several others, including shell companies.



Attachments were made by the ED in this case of 32 immovable and movable properties, which included assets such as land, flats, and luxury cars held by Patil and Verma, among others. Verma allegedly sold one of her Gurugram properties in 2021, the sale proceeds of which were received in her bank account.



This amount was later used to buy land and flats in Lonavala, Khandala, Karjat, Pune, Udupi, Panvel and Mumbai. Three luxury cars were also brought in the name of the accused and others.



