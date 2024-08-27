Mumbai: Adah Sharma moved to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house where she revealed that even the actor was staying on rent and he never owned the house. Zee News exclusively had a chat with The Kerala Story actress where we asked her about shifting to the same house where Sushant liver and more.

We first quizzed Adah, weren't you sceptical about shifting in the house as Sushant Singh Rajput faced downfall and depression in the same house, she said:” At this time in my life I'm not depressed. I'll deal with downfall and when it comes”.

When further asked,” What made you choose this house only,” I chose this house solely due to the proximity to the Ocean”. We asked if she made any changes in the interior,” No. Haven't made any changes in the interior.”

Asked how things changed after being shifted into the house, Adah said,” Everything has changed. From when I open my eyes in the morning the scenery has changed. I used to face a mango tree now I face a coconut tree”.

We asked if she connects with Sushant’s story as she is also an outsider, Adah replied,” I think his story is the exact same story of every outsider as every person knows. Everyone in the audience, the press and industry is aware”.

Talking about her journey, when asked over under confident ever about not being noticed in your filmy career,” Adah said,” After 104 years (from 1920 to 2024) people still get nightmares about the possessed Liza who ate the cat on the foot of the staircase on a dark night. It's a real "struggle" for me to be unnoticed”, she laughed.

When asked to give a message to all the outsiders who want to make it big in the industry, Adah said,” Take in all the degree of difficulty in your childhood. Go to school, meet deadlines, study hard, do your homework, write the impositions, and listen to your parents and teachers. All these will be very useful when you become an actor. You will have to practice obedience, learn to tackle delays with a smile, meet crazy deadlines without getting stressed, and emote in the midst of distractions”, she concluded.

