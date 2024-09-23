Advertisement
Exclusive: Stree 2 Actor Abhishek Banerjee Reveals He Was Paid More Than Tamannaah In The Film

Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee spills the beans on the reports being the lowest paid actor compared to Tamannahh.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Abhishek Banerjee was exceptional as Jana in Stree 2. He was outstanding and his comic timing in the film will tickle your funny bones. There are several reports and claims on social media that the talented actor was the least paid actor in the film and even got paid less than Tamannaah Bhatia who did an item number as Shama. But is this the fact? Zee News got exclusively in touch with Abhishek Banerjee and we sent him one post on Instagram that claims the sad reality is that Banerjee was paid only Rs 55 lakh for his stellar performance while Tamannaah was paid around Rs 1 crore for her small appearance.

We asked Banerjee about the same he laughed off and confirmed that he is paid more. “Hahaha so sweet, but I was paid more”.

Stree 2 is creating history at the box office and it has managed to break the biggest blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office update and mentioned how it's unstoppable. In an exclusive chat with Zee News, Abhishek said how he knew that Stree 2 would break the records but never imagined that it would be in the league of Pathaan and Jawan.

 

