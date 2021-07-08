Exclusive: We shot in a small room with only candlelight for a particular scene, it was eerie: Cold Case actress Suchitra Pillai

Talented actress Suchitra Pillai, known for her character roles in television, films, and plays recently scared her fans in the Malayalam flick 'Cold Case'. She plays a clairvoyant in this Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan starrer. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Suchitra Pillai shared her spooky experiences on the sets, Made In Heaven 2, and much more.

Q. Tell us about your character in Cold Case.

A. I play Zara Zacchai, who is clairvoyant and a very integral part in solving the mystery in the movie. She has a very serious aura around her but she is the one who puts Medha Padmaja, played by Aditi Balan to rest when she comes to her for a solution. So, what is interesting is that it was actual processes and techniques which people in the occult use, which Zara is shown to have practiced. I am very interested in the occult, in paranormal, supernatural, so for me, I was all the more interested to read the script, to read Tanu Balak's vision of how she shud come across. I learned new stuff, about techniques like scrying which I had never heard of before. I knew of viji boards etc and the calling of spirits that way.

A little bit of researching was involved, I first thought whether they created this but then got to know that it actually exists and people use it. So I read about it, online and watched some videos bringing to the character whatever I could, not like olden days where I had to just sit and shake my head showing as if I am possessed - it's eerie. Gireesh Gangadharan, Jomon T. John - our DOP has beautifully shot it. Prithvi is doing the investigative cop thing, Aditi is the journalist but mine is the mysterious angle.

Q. Was it the different genre of this film or the intrigue element that pulled you to say yes?

A. It was the marrying of these genres. There is crime, thriller, supernatural - rolled into one. And that's what I watch, seriously. My husband is fed up because every time he asks, I say let's watch a crime story, thriller, or ghost story. South movies are so smooth. The way they tackle any subject is not over the top, it's so believable, what you see Zara doing in the film is believable. The technique of how we sit and do the stuff, was bloody believable while shooting, as I had goosebumps doing those mantras as the clairvoyant. With this scene, it was only candlelight with Aditi and Ravi Krishnan, who played my husband. It was scary.

Q. Did you experience any spooky incidents on the sets?

A. I have to say that, there was this particular sequence with only three of us, the minimum number of people on the sets. It was shot in a small house and was only lit by candles - a camera on top, a camera on the side and we shot it like that. With candles actually swaying, we didn't know whether it was the fan they put in or because of what I was saying.

Also, I have to say, am not exaggerating but there is a section in the movie where I keep doing the chant, in the trailer also. when I keep doing that, calling of the spirits when that happened, I felt eerie. I got into it and it's an actual mantra that people in the occult use to call spirits. And it was a dilapidated old room where we were shooting, so I really wonder because when you have that feeling - I felt it. Even Aditi's face at the end of it was like - what just happened.

Q. Now, that you have just admitted to loving horror films, which is your favourite one?

A. The one that stayed with me all these years is 'The Exorcist' but 'Evil Dead' - Oh God! old-time horror. But I was part of a very interesting Hollywood horror film by 20the Century Fox Studios - The Other Side of the Door, it was interesting as it had children involved. Here in Cold Case also children are involved, every time a child is involved in anything that's supernatural or horror - it makes it all the eerier. Medha's child is shown to have some connection. You want to protect the child but then...yes, shooting that film was very scary.

Q. How was it working with Prithviraj?

A. All of my stuff is with Aditi, as I said there are two parallel stories - investigative journalist and the cop thing. But I have to say that he is a brilliant actor. Aditi and I had a blast shooting this film. I hope the next Malayalam film I do has Prithvi in it, so I have more scenes with him.

Q. OTT, TV, or movies - your most favoured platform.

A. I love theatre, frankly speaking. Before any actor - that's a true test of being a good or bad actor when the audience is in front of you with no second chance - that's my biggest adrenaline rush, per se. But in today's day and age - OTT it is. A brilliant platform to be on - imagine Amazon is releasing on 240+ countries at the same time. Entertainment has become a universal language for everybody. Somebody sitting in News Zealand can watch Cold Case. It's a huge audience that you're getting to reach without wasting time. Language is not a barrier, people are totally okay with reading a subtitle. My husband is Danish, he was watching Sherni the other day with subtitles. He doesn't speak any Hindi - a foreigner interested in watching an Indian woman, hat's what makes OTT a brilliant platform.

Q. What are your upcoming projects.

A. There's lots coming in the future. There's a series for Amazon Prime Video, my work is done in that. There's Made In Heaven 2, have started shooting - another wonderful project to be associated with, so real and spot-on. I am happy that my character is back as the rival marriage planner. A couple of other things on other platforms, an English film - Culture Vulture.