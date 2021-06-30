हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar releases 'Toofaan' trailer

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer of his upcoming boxing drama "Toofaan" on Wednesday.

Farhan Akhtar releases &#039;Toofaan&#039; trailer
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer of his upcoming boxing drama "Toofaan" on Wednesday.

"The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now. Releases worldwide on 16th July on @primevideoin #ToofaanOnPrime," he captioned the trailer, shared on Instagram.

 

From the trailer it is apparent the film is about a Aziz Ali (Farhan Akhtar), a goon from Dongri who finds success as a boxer, only to lose it all after a mistake. The film creates drama as Aziz tries to make a comeback against all odds. Mrunal Thakur playing Farhan's love interest and Paresh Rawal as Aziz's coach.

Comments started pouring in on Farhan's post almost immediately.

His girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wrote: "Chills! So proud." Former world kickboxing champion Drew Neal posted: "Might just go and hit a training session inspired and motivated."

Daboo Ratnani commented: "Faaaaaabbbbb! Love it"

"Toofaan" is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Rakeysh have previously teamed up for the successful "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2013. "Toofaan" drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

