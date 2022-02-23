EXPLOSIVE! Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar targetted Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: In the latest shocking development, it has come to light that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar not only tried to contact Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, but also a few other top stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar respectively.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently probing into the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh and a few others. ED previously alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted many luxe costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse to actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh and Jacqueline's cosy pictures also were leaked online creating a storm among fans.

Now, it has been learnt that he tried to contact Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar also through his aide Pinky Irani.

SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR TRIED CONTACTING SARA ALI KHAN:

Reportedly in May 2021, the conman tried to contact Sara Ali Khan by introducing himself as a certain Suraj Reddy on WhatsApp. He also mentioned gifting her a luxe car as a 'family gesture'. Pinky Irani, who introduced the conman to Jacqueline was given the task to contact Sara as well.

Sara told ED in a letter dated January 10, 2022, that she refused his gifts. However, after his continuous attempts, the only gift she agreed to receive was a box of chocolates.

CONMAN CONTACTED JANHAVI KAPOOR:

The young actress Janhvi Kapoor was also targeted by the conman through his wife Leena Maria Paul reportedly. It has been learnt she approached Janhvi as the owner of a salon – Nail Artistry, through her talent management agency, and invited her for the opening of the salon in Bengaluru on July 19, 2021.

It is further submitted that Janhvi Kapoor, unaware of their backgrounds, inaugurated the salon in Bengaluru on 19.07.2021 and she received payments to the tune of Rs. 18.94 Lakh as professional fees She further stated that one day of the event, she was gifted a “Christian Dior Tote Bag” by Leena's mother.

The actress has submitted her bank account details before the ED along with her statement.

CONMAN SUKESH CONTACTED BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Sukesh Chandrashekhar targeted Bhumi Pednekar through Pinky Irani, who approached the actress pretending to be the Vice President HR of News Express Post in January 2021.

Pinky told Bhumi that their group’s chairman Mr Suraj alias Sukesh Chandrasekhar was her fan and intended to speak with her about a huge project. He also wanted to gift her a car, she told Bhumi.

Following which conman contacted Bhumi the next day, introducing himself as Shekhar. Further, on 21.05.2021, Sukesh Chandrasekhar again sent her a message from the same number but this time he introduced himself as Suraj from NE Group and again told her that his office HR Ms Irani was trying to get in touch with her in regards to the gifting of a car.

Bhumi Pednekar confirmed to ED that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar or Suraj or any Shekhar or his associates including Pinky Irani nor have she ever met or had any sort of personal interaction, either social or professional with them.