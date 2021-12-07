Fact check: Is this viral video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding celebrations? Watch

New Delhi: Amid all the buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding updates, a viral video has found its way to the internet, claiming it to be from the Bollywood couple's marriage festivity. With so much security in place, and other details being kept hush-hush, we wonder how this got leaked?

Well, not just us but netizens too are not in a mood to believe that this is an inside video from Katrina and Vicky's wedding celebrations. Watch the viral video and check a few comments which point out that it's from someone else's wedding.

According to well-placed sources from the Zee Rajasthan team, here's the complete wedding schedule of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding:

December 7 - Ladies Sangeet

December 8 - Mehendi Night

December 9 - Marriage as per Hindu rituals

December 10 - Wedding reception

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said.

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of COVID guidelines in the marriage ceremony and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

On December 6, Vicky and Katrina reached the wedding venue separately before posing for shutterbugs back in Mumbai.