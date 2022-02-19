Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST pics as bride and groom go viral!

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who have been in a steady relationship since 2018 got married on February 19 in Khandala at the former's parents' home. This will be followed by a court wedding on February 21.

Now a few pictures of the bride and groom has surfaced online which is going viral. In the picture, Farhan can be seen wearing a black suit while Shibani stuns in a red dress with a veil.

Fans are eagerly now waiting for the couple's wedding pics to emerge.

Check it out:

(Pic Credit: Instagram)

On Thursday and Friday, fans got a glimpse of their pre-wedding functions as paps captured moments and shared them on social media. Now, the couple is going to take the big leap of faith and start a new chapter in their lives.

During the couple's Mehendi ceremony, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar along with her close friend Rhea Chakraborty was seen dancing to the tunes of Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and flowers.

For the unversed, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.