हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST pics as bride and groom go viral!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had been dating for over three years and tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST pics as bride and groom go viral!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who have been in a steady relationship since 2018 got married on February 19 in Khandala at the former's parents' home. This will be followed by a court wedding on February 21. 

Now a few pictures of the bride and groom has surfaced online which is going viral. In the picture, Farhan can be seen wearing a black suit while Shibani stuns in a red dress with a veil.

Fans are eagerly now waiting for the couple's wedding pics to emerge. 

Check it out:

wedding

(Pic Credit: Instagram)

On Thursday and Friday, fans got a glimpse of their pre-wedding functions as paps captured moments and shared them on social media. Now, the couple is going to take the big leap of faith and start a new chapter in their lives. 

During the couple's Mehendi ceremony, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar along with her close friend Rhea Chakraborty was seen dancing to the tunes of Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. 

The pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and flowers. 

For the unversed, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shibani DandekarFarhan AkhtarFarhan Akhtar weddingShibani Dandekar wedding
Next
Story

Bhumi Pednekar all set to speak to Harvard University's students about climate conservation

Must Watch

PT11M

UP Elections 2022: 'Akhilesh has decided to save terrorists'-Anurag Thakur