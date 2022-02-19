Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora arrive in style, pics

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who have been in a steady relationship since 2018 are all set to get married on February 19 in Khandala. This will be followed by a court wedding on February 21.

On Thursday and Friday, fans got a glimpse of their pre-wedding functions as paps captured moments and shared them on social media. Now, the couple is going to take the big leap of faith and start a new chapter in their lives.

To congratulate them, all their friends and family will be present alongside them. While the guest list is unconfirmed, paps have spotted Hrithik Roshan with his family and Amrita Arora arriving at the wedding venue.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Viral Bhayani:

During the couple's Mehendi ceremony, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar along with her close friend Rhea Chakraborty was seen dancing to the tunes of Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and flowers.

For the unversed, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.