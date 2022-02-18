Farhan Akhtar's mom reveals she talks to future daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar on phone almost every day

New Delhi: Farhan Akhar and Shibani Dandekar are set to tie the knot very soon. According to reports, the adorable B-Town couple will have a traditional wedding on February 19, which will be followed by a court wedding on February 21.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarted on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and flowers.

Many pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media as paps tried to get a sneak peek of the event.

Meanwhile, Honey Irani, Farhan's mother, expressed her love for Shibani in a latest interview and revealed that she talks to her future daughter-in-law on the phone almost every day! Isn't that sweet?

She told TOI, "I meet Shibani every second day. They (Farhan and Shibani) just live next door. We also went on a holiday to Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day. We also keep messaging each other."

Earlier as well, she had heaped praises on Shibani and said the couple is madly in love.

Earlier this month, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar confirmed wedding plans, and told Bombay Times, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair."

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.