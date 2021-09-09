Farhan Akhtar shuts down troll who compares his voice to 'thousand croaking frogs'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had a witty reply to a troll that compared his voice to a 'thousand croaking frogs' and it's worth listening to. The actor, who recently featured on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch season 2, had to face the wrath of trolls on the talk show.

One of the comments by a troll bashed him about his voice and singing. To this, the 'Toofan' actor replied, "This is a part of my social service extension. I want people to stay at home and listen to me.”

“I totally understand that my voice is not a conventional playback singer’s voice. There is a certain quality of work that is associated with playback singing. My skill level or tone is not in that vicinity. So I don’t sing for other people. I absolutely enjoy it, and I am not apologetic about it at all,” he added.

Check out the full episode featuring Farhan Akhtar here:

In the same episode, one troll called Farhan a flop actor and added that only Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is his claim-to-fame. Farhan confidently replied to the troll, "Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhni mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon."

The multi-talented, actor, singer, director, and producer has received several requests for his much-awaited film Don 3. Farhan asserted that he has earned love and abuse from the film's fans. "I share a love-hate relationship with them... they say, “Yaar please give me Don 3” and then go on to abuse him.

Farhan is all set to helm the hat of a director once again for his upcoming production Jee Le Zaraa. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will feature in the film.