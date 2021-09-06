Farhan Akhtar opens up on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s split to Arbaaz Khan on Pinch Season 2

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar talks about his relationship with Salim Khan’s family to his son Arbaaz Khan on the second season of his celebrity talk show Pinch. The celebrated writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar who had written hit films like ‘Sholay’, 'Deewar' and 'Zanjeer' later parted ways in their career.

In the promo, Arbaaz welcomes Farhan and speaks about their fathers giving back-to-back hit films before splitting up. Arbaaz quips Farhan on his and his sister and director Zoya Akhtar's reaction towards the fallout, to which the actor-director replied, "I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us."

Farhan can also be seen reading mean comments about himself in the latest promo. One troller called Farhan a flop actor and added that only Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is his claim-to-fame. Farhan confidently replied to the troll, "Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhni mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon." Another troll mocked the actor for his voice and he laughed it out and moved on. Farhan shared that trolling is a part of social media and one needs to get used to it. "Everyone who is using social media, they have to develop a thick skin to some extent."

The multi-talented, actor, singer, director, and producer has received several requests for his much-awaited film Don 3. Farhan asserted that he has earned love and abuse from the film's fans. "I share a love-hate relationship with them... they say, “Yaar please give me Don 3” and then go on to abuse him.

Farhan is all set to helm the hat of a director once again for his upcoming production Jee Le Zaraa. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will feature in the film.