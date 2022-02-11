हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani reveals how the couple broke news of marriage to family

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar are rumoured to be getting hitched on February 21. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple so far.

Farhan Akhtar&#039;s mother Honey Irani reveals how the couple broke news of marriage to family
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot this month. While the couple is yet to formally announce the news of them getting married, fans are curious to get their hands on every update that has been taking place around the event. 

A few days back, Farhan's father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar had confirmed the reports of his marriage to Shibani. In an exclusive interview to Bombay Times, Javed confirmed the reports of their wedding, saying "Yes, the wedding is taking place. The rest of the preparations for the wedding that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. It will be a very simple affair," he told BT. As per reports, Farhan is all set to marry Shibani on February 21, 2022.

And now, the actor-director mother Honey Irani also expressed her excitement for his son tying the knot. Talking to ETimes about Shibani, Honey Irani said, "Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy." She revealed that the couple disclosed their plans to get married at a dinner outing some time back. 

She also said that they as parents are not the interfering types and would have approved of whatever they wanted. “The most important thing is that they are both very happy. I just hope they have a wonderful life; it's really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other.” she added. 

Farhan is the son of Javed Akhtar and his first wife and screenplay writer Honey Irani. Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Together, they share two daughters - Shakya (21) and Akira (14).

