हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Father’s Day 2021: Sonakshi Sinha is proud to call herself ‘Shotgun Junior’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is a ‘daddy’s girl’ and on Father’s Day 2021 she shares how her father, actor-politician Shatrugan Sinha has influenced her life.

Father’s Day 2021: Sonakshi Sinha is proud to call herself ‘Shotgun Junior’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is a ‘daddy’s girl’ and on Father’s Day 2021 she shares how her father, actor-politician Shatrugan Sinha has influenced her life.

Talking to a news daily, the actress shared that people complement her for being her father’s daughter.

“He has influenced my life in a big way. People compliment me for being my father’s daughter, and for being like him in so many ways. There is a certain way that he has led his life — he has never been diplomatic, has a unique persona and a larger-than-life presence. I have taken a small percentage of that, and it has made me who I am. It is because of the upbringing my parents gave me. I take pride in calling myself Shotgun Junior,” Sonakshi told ETimes.

The actress shared that the pandemic induced lockdown and restriction has given her a lot of time to bond with her father, who was frequently away due to work commitments when she was a child.

“Between last year and this year, my father has been home extensively, and I have had a chance to be around him for longer spells. Today’s a day when I think I am just going to pamper him all day...we’ll watch a film or two together, cut a cake and spend the day as he wishes to. Throughout my life, I had only seen him travelling for his work commitments. This phase is a time when we’re making up for all that lost time. Girls are generally considered to be closer to their fathers, and I was no different in that sense. I was my daddy’s girl, but as I grew up, I became both mom and dad’s favourite baccha — a situation I am very happy with,” shared Sonakshi.

The actress also opened up about taking up an acting project with her father. The 34 years old feels she would love to work with her father but it has to be something special that excites both of them.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaShatrugan SinhaShortgunJunior ShortgunKhaamoshFathers DayFathers Day 2021Happy Fathers Day
Next
Story

Shruti Haasan wishes daddy dearest Kamal Haasan on Father's Day, shares a goofy pic

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day