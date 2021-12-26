हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Felt like a loser': Urfi Javed opens up on suicidal thoughts, 'failed career, relationships' in brave post

TV actress Urfi Javed, in a vulnerable Instagram post, revealed that there were tough moments where she felt compelled to end her life.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed shared a raw, vulnerable post on suicidal thoughts, her career struggles and financial woes on Sunday. She got candid and spoke about her 'failed career, relationships and making no money'.

Urfi also revealed that, at times, she felt the only way to get out of messy situations was to 'end her life'. However, the actress kept her head up and preserved through the tough times. She urged her fans to do the same if they ever feel dejected and told them to 'get up, fight and repeat'.

She wrote, "You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope."

"The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you," she further wrote.

Take a look at her motivational post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed is often in the news for her interesting fashion choices.

The girl often gets her comment box filled with some nasty comments. Speaking about it, she says, "I feel like trolling those trolls. It doesn't really affect me because when you rise up in your career, it doesn't matter what people below you are saying. For me, the voices of the trolls faint down. Hence, I don't listen to those people."

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Most recently, she was seen on Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar.

