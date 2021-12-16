Neha Bhasin says 'after Bigg Boss OTT, I needed therapy, anti-depressants' in series of tweets

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin has shared a tell-all about her highs and lows in Bigg Boss on social media. The 'Bajre Da Sitta' singer said on Twitter that she needed therapy and anti-depressants after Bigg Boss OTT.

However, after Bigg Boss 15, she learnt to let the universe 'love her'.

She wrote, "I am grateful to be remembered with Love. Little things matter to me. After bigg boss OTT I needed therapy and anti depressants. After bigg boss 15 I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well. I don't have filters but am all."

In a series of related tweets about her experience in BB 15, she spoke about her turbulent relationships and good moments with housemates including Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra.

Take a look at her tweets:

Also even in a house where it is so tough to trust and lean on someone on my bday night after my infamous meltdown everyone in the bigg boss 15, house gathered to love and support me.

I was immensely hurt and broken but I remember everyone's goodness that night. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 15, 2021

I didn't even realise I pushed Teja and Umar, but they never said anything. We weren't friends but Teja kissed me and hugged me. Umar and Vishal enticed the child in me by a shirtless dance which I doubt they would do for anyone else. Jay sat my bedside and made me laugh. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 15, 2021

Karan and I didn't see eye to eye but he stood by my side patiently.

Rajiv cuddled me like my Nani Ma.

Simba up from his slumber held my hand.

And my two friends For who my heart bled that night Pratik and Nishant swallowed their pride and sang for me and hugged me too. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 15, 2021

Earlier, after her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin had expressed how co-contestant Divya Agarwal targeted her weak points during the show. She told Zee News Digital exclusively that people like Divya have earlier pushed her on the verge of depression.

She told Zee News Digital, "At the beginning of my career, people like Divya have played with my mind and brought me on the verge of depression and brought suicidal tendency in me. I’m sorry to her family for saying this but this is what she is doing and not only to me but many other contestants on the show."

Neha was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 as well. In Bigg Boss 15, she had entered as a wild card contestant.

Singer Neha Bhasin is known for her playback songs in several industries including Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. She's even released independent songs falling into the Indian pop genre. Some of her most popular tracks are Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, Dhunki Lage and Jag Ghoomiyaan.

She made her acting debut in the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi produced by Kay Sera Sera production. The 2012 films saw her starring alongside Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey.