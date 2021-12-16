हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin says 'after Bigg Boss OTT, I needed therapy, anti-depressants' in series of tweets

Singer Neha Bhasin had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant but was evicted after a few weeks.

Neha Bhasin says &#039;after Bigg Boss OTT, I needed therapy, anti-depressants&#039; in series of tweets
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin has shared a tell-all about her highs and lows in Bigg Boss on social media. The 'Bajre Da Sitta' singer said on Twitter that she needed therapy and anti-depressants after Bigg Boss OTT.

However, after Bigg Boss 15, she learnt to let the universe 'love her'. 

She wrote, "I am grateful to be remembered with Love. Little things matter to me. After bigg boss OTT I needed therapy and anti depressants. After bigg boss 15 I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well. I don't have filters but am all."

In a series of related tweets about her experience in BB 15, she spoke about her turbulent relationships and good moments with housemates including Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra. 

Take a look at her tweets:

 

Earlier, after her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin had expressed how co-contestant Divya Agarwal targeted her weak points during the show. She told Zee News Digital exclusively that people like Divya have earlier pushed her on the verge of depression. 

She told Zee News Digital, "At the beginning of my career, people like Divya have played with my mind and brought me on the verge of depression and brought suicidal tendency in me. I’m sorry to her family for saying this but this is what she is doing and not only to me but many other contestants on the show."

Neha was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 as well. In Bigg Boss 15, she had entered as a wild card contestant.

Singer Neha Bhasin is known for her playback songs in several industries including Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. She's even released independent songs falling into the Indian pop genre. Some of her most popular tracks are Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, Dhunki Lage and Jag Ghoomiyaan.

She made her acting debut in the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi produced by Kay Sera Sera production. The 2012 films saw her starring alongside Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha BhasinBigg BossBigg Boss OTTBigg Boss 15Neha Bhasin depression
Next
Story

Devoleena accuses Rashami Desai of targetting Sidharth Shukla, picking up fights with him in Bigg Boss 13

Must Watch

PT44M20S

Taal Thok Ke: Why controversy over the age of daughters' marriage?