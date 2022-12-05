FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone to jet off to Qatar to unveil FIFA trophy during finals

NEW DELHI: Through the course of her career superstar Deepika Padukone has given her home country India many reasons to be proud of. The actor, producer, entrepreneur and mental health advocate now is perhaps the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals adding yet another highlight to her global achievements.

A source reveals that the superstar will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world, and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium, perhaps the first or one of the very rare honours for any Indian or international actor in the history of FIFA.

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she turned jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the World's Top 10 most beautiful women according to the 'Golden Ratio of Beauty', Deepika Padukone has an unparalleled global appeal that only grows bigger with every passing day. It's no surprise then that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas.

The two-time TIME Magazine awardee, has often been recognized alongside world leaders from different avenues. This time around Deepika will have the world watching at this momentous global moment at FIFA 2022 as she puts India on the world map yet again.