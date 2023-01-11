topStoriesenglish
FIH MEN'S HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Ranveer Singh to Disha Patani, check list of Bollywood stars to perform!

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Date: Many Bollywood A-listers including Ranveer Singh to Disha Patani are expected to perform live on stage.

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will witness a massive opening ceremony at the Barabati Stadium in the millennium city Cuttack of Odisha on Wednesday (January 11, 2023). The World Cup begins on January 13, and the celebrations will be held in Cuttack, starting from 6:00 PM IST today. The Hockey World Cup will be played in Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively from January 13 to 29.  

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS AT FIH HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023

According to ANI, a night of entertainment has been lined up with the renowned Ranveer Singh, Pritam, and Disha Patani amongst others who will be performing at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Besides Bollywood attractions, reports suggest internationally acclaimed K-Pop band BLACK SWAN, with Odisha’s famous Shreya Lenka are also expected to entertain the masses. 

The stars are set to perform in a 40,000-capacity stadium to a packed audience.

FIH HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023

"Hockey World Cup will be held at two venues. The arrival of 16 teams from all over the world and India hosting the World Cup for the second time speaks a lot about itself. Same India which has won medals in the Olympics 6 times. Major Dhyan Chand has done the work of scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup. Odisha has also worked tirelessly in the field of hockey, has built new sports stadiums and organized events. All the teams have come here from every corner of the world, I welcome them. And I hope there will be a great game and performance," Anurag Thakur told ANI. 

 

