Find out what Vicky Kaushal lovingly calls Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, see post

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal wished his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif with a sweet Instagram post on her birthday this Thursday (January 6). The 'Sardar Udham' actor shared a picture of Isabelle with Mickey Mouse ears and a Star Wars cap, looking super cute and penned a heartfelt message for her.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday Isy, have the most wonderful time working and partying today." It seems Vicky lovingly calls his sis-in-law 'Isy'.

Take a look at his post:

Earlier, on Tuesday, Katrina Kaif had treated her fans to some fresh photos of herself from her and hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal's new sea-facing abode.

In the photo, Katrina was seen posing in a beige cardigan and shorts and smiling with all her heart.

However, what caught our attention was her beautiful diamond-studded mangalsutra from celebrity designer Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger collection. The mangalsutra worn by Katrina features black and gold beads.

Fondly called VicKat by their fans, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.

The duo is said to have dated each other for almost 2 years before deciding to get hitched.