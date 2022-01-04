हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

'Nayi dulhan' Katrina Kaif flaunts her diamond mangalsutra, gives sneak-peak into new house

In the photo, Katrina is seen posing in a beige cardign and shorts, and smiling with all her heart. She is seen flaunting

&#039;Nayi dulhan&#039; Katrina Kaif flaunts her diamond mangalsutra, gives sneak-peak into new house
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: It will be almost a month now since Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot, but fans still can't get over the dreamy pictures shared by the stars on their respective social media handles. Apart from Katrina and Vicky, those who attended their lavish wedding, also kept on sharing unseen pictures from the D-Day.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif treated her fans to some fresh photos of herself from her and hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal's new sea-facing abode. In the photo, Katrina is seen posing in a beige cardigan and shorts, and smiling with all her heart. However, what caught our attention was her beautiful diamond-studded mangalsutra from celebrity designer Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger collection. The mangalsutra worn by Katrina features black and gold beads. 

Fans also noticed the beautiful background of their sea-facing apartment, the rent of which is said to be around 8 lakh a month. 

Fondly called VicKat by their fans, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. The two are said to have dated each other for almost two years before deciding to get hitched. 

Katrina was previously in a relationship with her co-stars of films 'Rajneeti' and 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani' Ranbir Kapoor. Prior to that she was in a relationship with Salman Khan. 

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Sooryavanshi'. Her upcoming films are 'Phone Bhoot', 'Tiger 3', and 'Merry Christmas'. 

