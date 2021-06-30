FOXCLUES appreciates top 100 authors with India Prime Authors Award

New Delhi: One of the leading Research & Marketing organisations of India, Foxclues successfully hosted the 'India Prime 100 Authors Award' and honoured the best authors with prestigious accolades. The organisation is primarily concerned with resource efficiency, statistically measured research, and the implementation of ideas with the target market.

For its endeavours, the company was in the news as they did great work by recognizing the authors from different genres for their exceptional contributions to society in their own literary way. The event was judged by higher officials of the Education Affairs Secretariat. Despite the world being in the clasp of the global pandemic, the organisation did not let such circumstances be a hindrance and actually chose this time as a selective opportunity to spread hope among people and encourage them for their great deeds.

Many authors, writers, poets, researchers and journalists who were talented and deserving, came into the limelight due to these awards. Some of the prominent names included Biswaroop Mitra, Pratiksha Pradeep Ghodke, Pausali Mukherjee, Sougat Nayak, M A Murtoza, Manoj Dathan M, Sujit Kumar Mishra, Himanshuwar Thakur, Chaitanya Yechuri, Nitin Goplani, Nitin Kalal, Pratik Ravindra Khandagale, Asmita Lehandas Meshram, Bendangsashi Walling, Mohd Azam, Anantinee Mishra, Nandini Viswanathan, Milind Tulshiram Kadam, Nikhil Govil, Kushal Chakraborty, Sankalp Pradeep Shukla, Jina Sarma, CA Sumit Menaria, Dr Francis D'Costa, Manisha Koushik, Manisha Koushik, Sushil Kumar "Dipak Soni", Vijay Singh Rajput, Arun Dev Narayan, Bimal Tiwari “Atmbodh”, Ankita Sarkar,

Raghav Chauhan, Shweta Maheshwari, Dr Kamal Shah, Dr Abdul Salam Khan, Vinod Kumar Vicky, Dr Manas Ranjan Behera, Senorita Joyce, Dr Neetu Faujdar, and Tanu Singh.

Dr Rohitas Deshmukh, Devanshu Tripathi, Shriya Sarangi, Dr Priya Verma, Kumar Nishant, Abhishek Kumar Anmol, Sonal Singh, Pratik Ravindra Khandagale, Rekha Bhagtani, Dr Siva Prasad Panda, Mr Tanuj Joshi, Atul Bansal, Hemant Agarwal, Sayyed Mohammad Faizan Masroor, Pawan Kumar Verma, Dr Anuj Garg, Srinivasan Gopalan, Author B. Talekar, SagarSarbajit Chowdhury, Jaymin Shah, Parismita Baruah, Ajay Menon A, Aasim Shah, Dhruthik Shankar, Ch Siddharth Nanda, Filza Maryam, and Rahul Pradhan were some other important members that graced the event.

Young Celebrity Entrepreneur, Author and Indian Philosopher Mrinal K.J commented that there are many talented people who are just not given the opportunities to prove themselves. He said, “We welcome, encourage and honour the hardworking and exceptional writers and researchers who inspired, motivated and saved a lot of people during various low times. To keep up with their good work and to let them know that efforts never go wasted and they light up the lives of others, we have made this effort to honour them and let them know how important their efforts are for us. He gave a special note on researchers mentioning that it takes hard work to summarize and analyse a specific topic and seeing so many researchers having done multiple researches is incredible.

From the ones being awarded were also Sagar Kasare, Prabin Sharma, T Vijayarajan, Devesh Kumar Singh, Dr Amit Kumar Saraswat, Ankita Bhatia, Suraj Nautiyal, Sanya Tikraya, Padmini Dutta Sharma, Mehak Budhrani Kukreja, Mr Dattatraya Wamanrao Gawali, Pinky S Jain, Dr N.V.Surendra Babu, Mr S. Daison Stallon, Gunjan Agarwal, Raghav Chauhan, Aashish Saihgul, Fawaz Jaleel, Dr Nisha Sharma, Prabin Sharma, Dr Nisha Sharma, Dr Neetu Faujdar, Dr Vinayak Singh Tomar, Subhash Chand Agrawal, Sarah You Ebrahim, Subhrasankar Das, Rohit Shetty, Vivek Kumar Bajaj, and Devanshu Tripathi.

All of these people have been commendable with their works and mindful approaches as laudable writers, poets, authors, journalists, and researchers of their field. Felicitating these virtuosos for their contribution to literature, the Indian Prime Authors Award have made them establish a strong foothold in their realm.

(Disclaimer: Brand desk content)