New Delhi: Fan-favourite Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green from American sitcom ‘Friends’ doesn’t shy away from speaking what she feels right, no matter what. While the actress always had the best in terms of career, she has had our share of struggles when it came to personal life.

Recently, while appearing on the cover of Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston opened up on her struggles on IVF journey. “All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard. I was going through #IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

“I have zero regrets,” she said. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Continuing further, Aniston responded to the narratives that she just cared about her career and would not want to have kids. During that time, it was also rumoured that her marriage with Brad Pitt ended because she did not want to have kids. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Jennifer Aniston was first married to actor Brad Pitt with whom her marriage lasted for five years. Later she married actor Justin Theroux in 2015 and they got separated in the year 2017. She rose to fame through her portrayal of Rachel Green in Friends, alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Mathhew Perry.